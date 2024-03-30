Azerbaijan one of world's safest countries, US press mentions

30 March 2024 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

An article entitled "What are the safest countries in the world?" was published on the news site of the Foreign Policy Association, headquartered in New York, USA, Azernews reports.

Article, written by Rachel Avraham, a well-known political scientist and journalist, the founder and CEO of the Dona Gracia Diplomacy Center, shows that according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), Azerbaijan ranks 18th out of 141 countries as one of the safest countries in the world.

The article also draws attention to the fact that Azerbaijan is included in the list of 20 most secure countries in the world for crime rates.

The author characterized Azerbaijan as one of the rare countries where the doors of synagogues remain open during the day, and drew attention to the protection of the Armenian church in the center of Baku, despite the conflict situation with Armenia, and emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev's statement "Azerbaijan is an island of stability, an island of security" is a reality.



