MIA: 23 people suspected of committing crimes detained in Azerbaijan

24 March 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

On March 23, 19 crimes registered on the territory of the country and 6 crimes that remained closed from previous periods were solved by police officers, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was reported that a total of 20 people, including 4 people who were wanted as debtors, were detained and handed over due to being wanted.

4 facts related to drugs and 8 facts related to the seizure and detection of illegally stored weapons were determined.

Overall, 23 people suspected of committing a crime were detained.

