Pundit: Terror attacks in Russia can affect S Caucasus

23 March 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The terror attack in Crocus in Moscow shook the whole world, especially the former Soviet Republics. As is known, such bloody terror attacks rarely happen in the post-Soviet space, in comparison to other parts of the world. The force or forces organizing this crime are unknown yet and the investigations are underway. Figuratively speaking, the speculations on the issue are flying in the air. Some relate it to the Ukrainian War, others to the third side, especially the West. Recalling the bombing of a metro station in Moscow in the 1970s, some claim that Armenians did it. Even there are speculations that it is an internal struggle of force structures within the government. Thus, many concern that such kinds of attacks may spread through the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, political analyst Ilgar Valizade noted that there is no doubt that this is a very professionally prepared terrorist act. The terrorists here were specially trained people. He said that the fact that a certain number of terrorists left the scene indicates that the organization's work was carried out at a sufficiently high level.

"Terrorists are people who have undergone special training, which means that we can assume that very powerful and influential people are behind them. Considering that terrorism is usually carried out with political goals, there are certain messages here. Now who reads this message and how reads it is another matter. But there is a clear message here. On the other hand, the fact that the terrorist incident occurred against the background of increasing violence in the Russian-Ukrainian war increases the possibility of certain connections here. However, as is known, the investigation is ongoing and the investigation will reveal certain results. In general, it is impossible not to associate this event with the Ukrainian war. Because violence is violence. Both sides are taking very serious steps," Ilgar Valizade said.

The Expert underlined that Russia has targeted Ukraine's economic and civil infrastructure, and the Ukrainian side has targeted the economic infrastructure of Russia. In the background of all these, the incident is probably part of the abandonment of this violence. However, Velizade pointed out that there is not enough evidence to accuse anyone in particular. He did not ruled out the possibility of a third side, for example, the West. He noted that the West can also play a role here. However, he added that it is difficult to talk about the role of the West.

"I want to note once again that the camouflaged, specially trained people probably used certain methodical approaches. This is a job that is similar to the job of special forces. In short, nothing and no one can be excluded here.

The war continues and, unfortunately, the area of the war is very large. There are certain considerations regarding the possibility of terrorism spreading to the South Caucasus. Among these considerations, for example, there is the participation of Armenians in this terrorist act. It is claimed that there was some activity of Armenian terrorists. But these are too hasty assumptions. Yes, an Azerbaijani singer had a concert at Crocus but it seems that only one lady from Azerbaijan has died. Among the dead and wounded are only Russians. This indicates that the target was not the Azerbaijani diaspora and the Azerbaijani community. It is worth noting that this terrorist incident affects the South Caucasus in the same way as the Ukrainian-Russian war," political analyst Ilgar Valizade noted.

