MFA investigates presence of Azerbaijanis among those killed in Crocus City Hall

23 March 2024 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

The presence of Azerbaijanis among those killed and injured in the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region is being investigated, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Ministry clarified that there is no exact data yet.

Earlier, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, noted that the list of those killed in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, who could be identified, would be published at 10:00 (11:00 Baku time).

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall complex in Krasnogorsk left 70 people dead and over 100 people injured.

---

