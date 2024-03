22 March 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Internal Ministry reported the discovery of arms and munitions in Khankandi, Azernews reports.

On March 21, 19 machine guns, one machine gun, four pistols, three shotguns, one grenade launcher, ten grenades, 47 ammunition magazines, 8,602 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were discovered and seized in the city.

