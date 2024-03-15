"Bulgaria Air" will commence flights to Baku

15 March 2024 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has appointed "Bulgaria Air" as the official carrier for the implementation of direct international flights between Sofia and Baku.

Azernews reports that the decision of the Bulgarian government states.

"Bulgaria Air" company plans to operate regular passenger flights on the Sofia-Baku-Sofia route once every two weeks. These plans not only open up new opportunities for businessmen and transit passengers but also aim to facilitate travel between the two countries.

This initiative is a significant step towards strengthening relations between Bulgaria and the Caspian Sea region, while also offering travelers greater convenience and comfort.

Citizens will benefit from enhanced travel convenience, and transit passengers from neighboring countries can take advantage of the excellent flights offered by this new air route.

