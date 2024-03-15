Second day of XI Global Baku Forum kicks off

Azernews.Az

15 March 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
The second day of the XI Global Baku Forum continues with panel sessions, Azernews reports.

On the second day of the forum global discussions will be held in preparation for COP29, including the climate, health, food and nuclear safety issues. At the same time, the role of military and economic alliances in global governance will be discussed.

It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed “Fixing the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

