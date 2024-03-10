President of Kazakhstan: We are already seeing how dynamic Garabagh is reviving

10 March 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

We already see how Garabagh is dynamically revived, Azernews reports, citing the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with Azerbaijan newspaper before his state visit to Azerbaijan.

"Great construction works are being carried out in this region. Transport, social and tourism infrastructure is actively developing, airports, hotels, residential buildings, schools are being built. Of course, we could not be left out of these virtuous works. During my visit to Baku in August 2022, Kazakhstan I announced that a Children's Creativity Center named after Kurmangazy will be built in the city of Fuzuli as a gift to the people of Azerbaijan. The official opening of that Center is included in my visit program this time. There is no doubt that this enterprise will become another symbol of the friendship, brotherhood, and mutual support of our countries and peoples. I am in the process of revitalizing Garabagh. I would like to confirm once again that it is interested in participating.

We expect more similar projects to be implemented with the participation of Kazakh companies in the near future. I am sure that as a result of joint efforts, Garabagh will bloom with new colors and become an example of Azerbaijan's construction policy. The restoration of the region's infrastructure will contribute to the development of not only Azerbaijan, but the entire South Caucasus. In addition, I would like to note that Kazakhstan is interested in the soon conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. "Kazakhstan, as a country that promotes and supports international peacekeeping initiatives, is ready to support any efforts aimed at the peaceful and stable development of the entire Eurasian region," Tokayev stressed.

---

