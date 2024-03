9 March 2024 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

The second day of the international scientific conference themed "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024" in Baku has featured breakout sessions on "Anti-Muslim Policies in France: Normalizing Islamophobia”.

The session was moderated by Jean-Michel Brun, the founder and editor-in-chief of the French news portal "Musulmans en France”.

---

