Baku hosts second day of international conference on combating Islamophobia

9 March 2024 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

The second day of the international scientific conference on "Protection of diversity: fight against Islamophobia in 2024" has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

The conference is jointly organized by the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum and the Baku Initiative Group.

It should be noted that more than 130 international guests including scientists from 30 countries of the world, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations are participating in the event.

On March 10, the conference participants are scheduled to visit Shusha, which has been declared the cultural capital of the Islamic world in 2024.

Recall that March 15 was first announced as the International Day of Combating Islamophobia on November 27-28, 2020 at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Niger. In 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted March 15 as the International Day of Combating Islamophobia.

