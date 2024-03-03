Number of human remains found in mass grave in Khojaly reaches 14

3 March 2024 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The number of human remains found in the mass grave in Khojaly reached 14, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

It was reported that investigations are being continued at the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the General Prosecutor's Office regarding the discovery of massive human remains buried during the excavations carried out as part of the major restoration and construction works in the center of the liberated city of Khojaly (near the former carpet factory).

As a result of the inspection and investigation carried out in the mentioned area, human remains belonging to one more person were discovered, and with this, the human remains buried in the mass grave belonged to at least 14 people, they were tortured in various ways, they were individually and according to the requirements of the religion they belonged to. it was determined that they should not be buried in the order.

Currently, in order to fully identify the human remains buried in the area, the State Commission on Prisoners and Missing, Hostaged Citizens by the General Prosecutor's Office, the Forensic-Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Association of the Ministry of Health, the Public Legal Entity of the Ministry of Health, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the International Committee of the Red Cross ( ICRC) with the participation of employees of the Azerbaijan Representation, the bone fragments discovered by inspecting the scene were taken in the appropriate manner for the purpose of conducting expertise and laboratory examinations, as well as other necessary procedural actions were performed.

Further information about the result will be provided to the public.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz