Representatives of German Bundestag visit Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis

2 March 2024 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament`s Legal Policy and State Building, and Human Rights Committees, have held a meeting with a visiting delegation of German Bundestag`s Committee on Legal Affairs, Azernews reports.

First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament’s Legal Policy and State Building Committee Ali Huseynli shed light on the historical roots of relations between the two nations and the valuable experience gained through inter-parliamentary relations. He highlighted the role of German experts in enhancing Azerbaijan`s legislation.

Ali Huseynli also provided an insight into the reconciliation process and prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Highlighting Azerbaijan's commitment to the rapprochement and peace agenda, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis elaborated on the expectations of the Azerbaijan people regarding the objectivity of European institutions, especially the fair position of Germany.

Chairman of the Human Rights Committee Zahid Oruj underlined that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Germany. He pointed out that after liberation its lands from 30 years of occupation, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty on its own. Zahid Oruj stated that the slander campaign conducted against Azerbaijan in some Western circles, including the structures of the European Union, is unacceptable.

Chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Bundestag Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, as well as committee members emphasized the significance of peace continuity in terms of the development of stability, cooperation and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

