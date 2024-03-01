Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani FM meets with President of Turkish Defense Industry Agency [PHOTOS]

1 March 2024 12:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Haluk Görgün, President of the Defence Industry Agency of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Azerbaijani ministry.

The parties met within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

They discussed areas of strengthening and possible facilitation of defence industry cooperation.

