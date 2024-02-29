COP29 delegation takes part in sixth session of UN Environment Assembly

29 February 2024 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is taking part in the sixth session of the United Nations (UN) Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), Azernews reports.

"Today at UNEA-6, the COP29 delegation presented Azerbaijan's inclusive approach and expressed its commitment to work with all stakeholders at COP29. The importance of setting higher ambitions within the framework of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) was also emphasised," the statement reads.

The sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) takes place from February 26 to March 1, 2024, at the headquarters of the UN Environment Program in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 2024 Baku Climate Change Conference, or COP 29, is an international conference organised by the United Nations that will take place from November 11 to 22, 2024, in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

It will be the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP) to be attended by signatory countries to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

