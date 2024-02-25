Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia attempts to hide its armed provocations by spreading disinformation

25 February 2024 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

On February 24, at 12:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

"By means of relevant surveillance means, it has been precisely determined that the fire was opened from the Armenian armed forces’ post located at the specified coordinates (40°05'04" N; 45°52'28" E).

In an attempt to conceal the committed armed provocation, the Armenian Defense Ministry later disseminated information that the fire was allegedly opened by the Azerbaijan Army Units, and mentioned the coordinates of our units' positions to make this disinformation seem credible.

We declare that the Azerbaijan Army Units did not open fire from the mentioned direction and in order to ensure sustainable stability on the conditional border, no retaliatory actions related to the opposite side’s provocation were taken," the ministry said.

---

