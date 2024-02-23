AZERNEWS releases another print issue

23 February 2024 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on February 23.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Cooperation with Turkic states promises regional stability"; "Establishment of TRACECA Fund to lead to promotion of investments"; "Multiple meetings in Munich: Azerbaijan in spotlight"; "Azerbaijani prodigy Dilshad Farhadzadeh secures win at violin competition in Italy" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.