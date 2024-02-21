Construction of another residential area to start in Aghdam

21 February 2024 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Next month, it is planned to start the construction of another residential area in the city of Aghdam.

According to Azernews, this was stated by Bashir Hajiyev, the Deputy Representative of the President in the Economic Region of Garabagh, on the restoration of water and irrigation infrastructure in the conference held in Baku on the topic "Reconstruction of water and irrigation infrastructure in the Garabagh region," covering the areas liberated from occupation.

"Currently, the construction of three villages is underway in Aghdam. These are the villages of Saricali, Khidirli, and Kengerli. The completion of the second stage of the work is planned by the end of this year, and the relocation of the population to these areas is planned for the next year," he noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz