Trial of those arrested for FETO begins in Azerbaijan

12 February 2024 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatime Letifova

The trial of Doyrush Jafarov, one of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization's (FETO) former leaders, Gumrah Abdurakhmanov, the person in charge of financial affairs, Ruslan Aliyev, the "Yurd" center's director, and Anar Aliyev, who is in charge of organizational affairs, is starting, Azernews reports.

The criminal cases against Doyrush Jafarov and Anar Aliyev have been sent to the Absheron District Court.

The criminal case of Ilkin Hashimli, and the others will be heard in Binagadi, and the criminal case of Gumrah Abdurakhmanov will be heard in Narimanov District Court.

It is worth noting that FETO has been regarded as a security threat since December 2013, in Turkiye, when the terrorist group emerged as the perpetrator of two coup attempts disguised as graft probes. Under more intense scrutiny since July 15, 2016, when a coup attempt by its infiltrators in the army was carried out, which left 251 people dead and thousands more injured.

Besides, under a Turkish state of emergency following the attempt, tens of thousands of people were detained, arrested, or dismissed from public sector jobs.

Prosecutors say that the group's infiltrators in law enforcement, the judiciary, bureaucracy, and the military waged a long-running campaign to topple the government. The group is also implicated in a string of cases related to its alleged plots to imprison its critics, money laundering, fraud, and forgery.

The terrorist group faces operations almost daily as investigators still try to uncover their massive network of infiltrators everywhere, from the military and police to the judiciary and bureaucracy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz