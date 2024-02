11 February 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry congratulated Iran on the occasion of the national holiday - Islamic Revolution's Victory Day, Azernews reports, citing the X account of the ministry.

"We believe that friendly neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran based on mutual respect, understanding, and international law will contribute to regional development and prosperity," the congratulation said.

---

