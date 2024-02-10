Jordanian media: Azerbaijan opens new page for democracy

10 February 2024 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Jordanian media outlets covered the extraordinary presidential elections held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Azernews reports.

On the internet pages of the Jordanian State Information Agency “Petra,” the television channel “Al-Mamlaya”, the electronic version of the leading government newspaper “Al-Raif”, www.ammonnews.com, www.sarayanews.com, www.jordanzad.com, www.jordanzad.com and www.assabeel.net a series of articles entitled such as “Azerbaijan opens a new page on the path of democracy”, “Ilham Aliyev was once again elected president of Azerbaijan” and “Preliminary results confirm the victory of Ilham Aliyev” were published.

The articles noted that more than 6 million voters took part in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, and international observers did not encounter any violations during the voting held throughout the country.

The media outlets also emphasized that Ilham Aliyev was re-elected president of the Azerbaijan Republic, gaining about 93% of the votes, and the head of state and his family members voted at the polling station established in Khankendi.

The articles said that in these presidential elections, Azerbaijanis voted in Garabagh for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

