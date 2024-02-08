President of Tajikistan congratulates president of Azerbaijan

8 February 2024 08:51 (UTC+04:00)

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan, sending him a congratulatory telegram, Azernews reports.

The message was published on the Tajik leader's website.

"I cordially congratulate you on your confident victory in the elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Please accept my best wishes on this occasion," the message reads.

Rahmon emphasized that the re-election to the highest state post in Azerbaijan is another confirmation of the high trust of Azerbaijani society and support for the strategic course "for progressive socio-economic development of the country, as well as strengthening its authority in the international arena."

The Tajik leader emphasised "significant personal contribution to strengthening and deepening Tajik-Azerbaijani relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation" and expressed interest in their further comprehensive development.

"I am confident that with joint efforts we will continue to contribute to the development of multifaceted relations between the two countries, enriching them with new practical content for the benefit of our peoples," the text says. Rahmon wished Aliyev good health and great success in the realisation of all undertakings, peace, and sustainable prosperity for the Azerbaijani people.

