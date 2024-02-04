Events in Azerbaijan carefully followed by global parliamentarism

4 February 2024 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

We are seeing how friendly countries, confederate structures, and international organizations approach us differently as the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan get closer.

The anti-Azerbaijani resolution passed by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which specifically opposed the autonomous actions of the victorious Azerbaijani army in 2020 to uphold international justice and Azerbaijan's sovereignty under the auspices of four well-known UN Security Council resolutions, was one of the unpleasant events we have recently witnessed. Clearly, this decision amounts to nothing more than exposing hypocrisy and double standards in front of the international community.

Generally speaking, the establishment of parliamentary traditions has been crucial to guaranteeing democratic progress and fostering a positive political environment in contemporary independent Azerbaijan. Under the direction of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the traditions of parliamentarism got a breath of fresh air and renewed vigor from June 15 until October 3, 1993. Heydar Aliyev brought political culture to the Milli Majlis and promptly established a positive political environment.

The Milli Majlis has been able to establish its international activities over the years, both inside the framework of respected international organizations and inside the framework of inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

The Parliament is now a key component of Azerbaijan's multi-vector foreign policy as a result of the directives and suggestions made by President Ilham Aliyev during his speech on March 10, 2020, at the first plenary session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan of the sixth convocation. Members of parliament who possess a comprehensive understanding of the president's outlook for the future actively participate in supporting the nation's pertinent foreign policy.

It is no accident that organizations that have historically been respectful to Azerbaijan and that are still able to stand up for the truth in the face of opposition are now in a supportive position.

The Interparliamentary Union (IPU), which was founded in 1989 and is currently the largest interparliamentary network in the world, is one of these organizations. It advocates for democracy, peace, and sustainable development globally. The benefits of continued mutual cooperation were demonstrated by the visit of IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong to Azerbaijan on February 1, the discussion with the President of Azerbaijan ahead of COP29, the world's most prestigious event hosted in our nation, and the initiative to plan an event in support of global environmental and climate change initiatives.

Martin Chungong spoke with the President about achieving peace in the region during the reception. According to President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan freed its territories while adhering to international laws and regulations. In Azerbaijan, separatist movements were put to an end by cutting off funding sources and putting an end to the now-false "ideology of Armenian fascism." In addition, Azerbaijan was the first to suggest signing a Large Peace Agreement founded on the Five Principles to guarantee the secure and peaceful coexistence of all peoples in the South Caucasus, exhibiting a dedication to multicultural principles.

On September 9, last year, however, the forces of revanchists and separatists staged a "show" called "elections" and continued military provocations in exchange for these tolerant and pure intentions. In order to stop this, the Azerbaijani armed forces and law enforcement agencies jointly conducted a local anti-terrorist operation on September 19.

The President reiterated Azerbaijan's reasonable position during the meeting, publicly declaring that there would be no more separatist tendencies in our nation, expressing his intention to uphold total security, and stating that he sees the development of the future precisely in attaining lasting peace.

As a result, Azerbaijan consistently upholds its rights and obligations on every global platform where it is represented. Additionally, it affirms its commitment to fostering relationships based on fairness and mutual respect because of the will of the Azerbaijani people.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

---

