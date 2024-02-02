Ombudsman holds final awareness event regarding snap presidential elections [PHOTOS]

2 February 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

With the joint organization of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Central Election Commission (CEC), a series of educational events were held in the capital and regions regarding the extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman Office.

The final educational event on this topic was organized in Nakhchivan. Employees of both institutions, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and media representatives took part in the event.

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who opened the event with an opening speech, informed about the activities in the direction of ensuring electoral rights in Azerbaijan, and noted that regarding the snap presidential elections, the Ombudsman's Office and the CEC jointly carried out educational measures on ensuring the right to vote of citizens in the capital and regions. The ombudsman said that these measures serve to raise the legal culture of voters, as well as to conduct democratic, free, and transparent voting.

The commissioner noted that the presidential elections, which are of great importance in the life of independent Azerbaijan, which has chosen the path of democratic and legal state-building, will be held for the first time in all territories of the sovereign country.

The Ombudsman also pointed out that the CEC has observed the implementation of appropriate measures to ensure the election rights of citizens at a high level.

Later, the member of the CEC Huseyn Pashayev talked about the work done by the Commission and the measures implemented on the eve of the extraordinary presidential elections. He said that a functional section called "Check Voter Status" has been added to the "EASY Queue" terminals for voters, and through the section, conditions have been created for citizens to check their names in the voter list and find out which polling station they should vote in.

Aydın Safikhanli, head of the Office of the Ombudsman, spoke on the topic "The importance of the observation institute and the role of the Ombudsman in this process", and pointed out the importance of the implementation of the observation institute during the election process, that it serves the principles of transparency and fairness in the election process, as well as the more efficient provision of the right to vote. A. Safikhanli emphasized the importance of the role of the Ombudsman institution in eliminating the shortcomings that may arise during the election process and spoke about the institution's observational experience.

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Gunay Rzayeva noted that the organization studied the situation related to the protection and provision of the electoral rights of citizens in the autonomous republic, and organized a series of educational events together with the relevant state institutions.

At the end, discussions on the topic were held, and the questions of the participants were answered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz