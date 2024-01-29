Azerbaijan anticipates harsh punishment for embassy attacker in Iran - ambassador

29 January 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan expects severe punishment for perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the embassy in Iran, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh on X (Twitter), Azernews reports.

"On the anniversary of the death of our dear brother Orkhan Asgarov, who was killed in a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, we paid our respects at his grave. May the Almighty Rest His Soul! As a result of the terrorist act, our staff were also injured. May the Almighty help them! We expect complete and severe punishment for those guilty of this terrorist act and hope that the Iranian judiciary will make a fair and honorable verdict," said the ambassador.

Visited the grave of our precious brother #Orkhan Askerov on his death anniversary, who was martyred as a result of the terrorist attack against our #Embassy @AzEmbIran, ​​and paid tribute to his dear memory. RIP 🙏!



As a result of this terrorist attack, we also had seriously… pic.twitter.com/p3vLi0jOQu — Ali Alizada 🇦🇿 (@Ali_F_Alizada) January 27, 2024

Recall that on January 27, 2023, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was subjected to a terrorist attack. As a result of the attack, Orkhan Askgarov, the Embassy's security chief, was martyred and two employees of security, Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov, were wounded. Following the attack, Azerbaijan evacuated the personnel of the embassy and their family from Tehran for security issues.

The first session of the trial for the terrorist who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was scheduled for January 27.

