Over 100,000 people will return to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in next three years, says ambassador

“Under the state program on Great Return, more than 100,000 people will be relocated to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur in the next three years,” Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Ambassador n to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu telling in an interview with TASS.

"The return of internally displaced persons to their native lands is implemented as part of the State Program on Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In general, more than 100,000 people are expected to be relocated to Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions in the next three years," the ambassador noted.

Polad Bulbuloglu emphasized that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation created new realities not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the entire region.

Highlighting the large-scale restoration works carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories over the past three years, the ambassador said: "Significant financial resources have so far been allocated from the national budget to that end. This is a unique and unparalleled model of swift post-conflict reconstruction implemented by the state at the expense of its own financial resources."

---

