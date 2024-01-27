Trial of person committed terrorist attack at Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran starts today

27 January 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The first court session of the person who committed a terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will be held today, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was brought to attention that as a result of the terrorist attack, one employee of the embassy was killed, and two other employees were seriously injured. Taking into account the serious risk to people's lives and safety after the attack, the embassy staff and family members were evacuated.

Regular interactions between authorities and important structures of the two nations continued throughout the year to maintain the embassy's complete security, and the Azerbaijani side's expectations were relayed to the other side.

"The Iranian side regularly informed the Azerbaijani side about the ongoing investigative measures, and after a long process, the first court session on the case of the person who committed the terrorist act was scheduled for January 27, 2024," the Foreign Ministry said.

