"Azerbaijan successfully applies soft power tools and humanitarian technologies not only to strengthen its place in world politics but also for the internal development of society," this is stated in a report by the Russian Centre for Humanitarian Technologies (CHT) titled "Azerbaijan's Soft Power," Azernews reports.

The study conducted by the Centre for Humanitarian Technologies (CHT) as part of the report, titled "Society Development Index 2023," aims to identify approaches to the development of citizens in the post-Soviet space.

According to the results of the study, Azerbaijan took honourable second place in the centre's ranking.

Among the CIS countries, Azerbaijan stands out as one of the few that managed to preserve historical continuity and use it as a strategy for the development of society. In 2023, the country moved up to 57th place in Brand Finance's Global Soft Power Index ranking, showing notable progress compared to the previous year.

According to the report, the use of soft power tools is often associated with the application of "humanitarian technologies". These technologies are aimed at the development of society, helping to unlock the potential of individuals, overcoming stereotypical thinking, and improving the quality of the country's human capital.

The report notes that Azerbaijan is actively using soft power and humanitarian technologies, which contribute to strengthening the quality of human capital in the country.

The authors cite the 'Show me Azerbaijan' project as an example of the application of soft power in Azerbaijan. An example of successful implementation of this approach is the Heydar Aliyev Centre, which was named the best building in the world in 2014.

Azerbaijan's annual participation in the Eurovision Song Contest and its successful performances in mixed martial arts (MMA) contribute to the country's recognition around the world. Azerbaijan's active use of diasporas in its diplomatic and cultural policies is also noted.

