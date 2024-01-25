Moldovan Interior Minister to arrive in Azerbaijan

25 January 2024 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation headed by Moldovan Interior Minister Adrian Efros will visit Azerbaijan on January 29–31, Azernews reports.

The minister will hold a number of high-level meetings in Baku.

Both countries were union republics within the USSR. Friendly relations have always been maintained between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Moldova. These friendly relations continue today. There is a small Moldovan diaspora in Azerbaijan, uniting about 500 people. The Azerbaijani diaspora in Moldova numbers more than 5,000 people.

Bilateral political relations: Diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Moldova were established on May 18, 1992. In 2004, Moldova appointed its ambassador to Ukraine as well as its ambassador to Azerbaijan. In March 2005, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moldova was opened.

Until 1996, relations between the two countries developed at a weak pace. At present, the dynamics of the development of relations between the two countries can be considered high. The mutual visits of the presidents of the two countries, as well as their meetings in various international organisations, have played an important role in the development of these relations.

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Moldova was opened on October 5, 2005.

At present, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova is Gudsi Osmanov.

On November 1, 2005, the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova to the Republic of Azerbaijan was opened.

Mr. Alexandru Esaulenco is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova to the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ambassador Alexandru Esaulenco presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 24, 2022).

