Georgian Education Minister meets with Rector of ADA University [PHOTOS]

25 January 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian Minister of Education, Science, and Youth, Giorgi Amilakhvari, has been on a visit to Azerbaijan since January 24. Within the framework of the visit, Giorgi Amilakhvari met with Rector Hafiz Pashayev at ADA University, Azernews reports, citing State Agency for Science and Higher Education

At the meeting, with the participation of the State Agency's director, Ulker Sattarova, the leadership of the Ministry of Science and Education and ADA University, as well as the Georgian delegation, the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education, the exchange of teachers and students, and joint scientific research were discussed.

Recall that on January 24, a delegation led by Georgian Science and Education Minister Giorgi Amilakhvari visited Azerbaijan.

The Georgian delegation will meet with Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev and other officials, as well as communicate with scientific and academic circles in Azerbaijan.

At the meetings, the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the fields of science and education, the exchange of teachers and students, and joint scientific research will be discussed.

Earlier, on November 27, 2023, a delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hasan Hasanli, met with the Minister of Education and Science of Georgia, Giorgi Amilakhvari, in Tbilisi. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science and education.

---

