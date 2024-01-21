Minister of Education and Science of Georgia plans to visit Azerbaijan

21 January 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by the Minister of Education and Science of Georgia Giorgi Amilakhvari will visit Azerbaijan next week, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, G. Amilakhvari will meet with his Azerbaijani colleague Emin Amrullayev and other officials, and will be in scientific and academic circles of Azerbaijan.

Prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education, exchange of teachers and students, conducting joint scientific research, etc. were discussed at the meetings. There will be an exchange of views on the issues.

---

