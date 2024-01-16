Azerbaijani ambassador to US merits King Legacy Award for International Service [PHOTOS]

16 January 2024 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States of America Khazar Ibrahim has been honored with the King Legacy Award for Diplomacy and International Service as he chaired an event dedicated to the 32nd Annual International Salute to the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Azernews reports.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim said that on this day Martin Luther King’s legacy is commemorated not only in the U.S. but also in all corners of the world.

The diplomat emphasized that there had never been any cases of racial and religious discrimination between people at any time in the history of Azerbaijan, adding that he takes pride in the fact that Azerbaijan is one of the true followers of Martin Luther King's legacy.

