Secretary General of Council of Europe expresses condolences to Baku

16 January 2024 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, expresses condolences over the loss of life in an explosion in Baku, Azernews reports.

Saddened by the explosion in Baku today. My thoughts to the victims & their loved ones, & to the authorities of Azerbaijan/Attristée par l'explosion survenue à Bakou. Mes pensées aux victimes et à leurs proches, ainsi qu'aux autorités azerbaïdjanaises @IsmayilovFN @AzMissionCoE — Marija Pejčinović Burić (@MarijaPBuric) January 15, 2024

“Saddened by the explosion in Baku today,” Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Marija Pejčinović Burić said on X.

“My thoughts to the victims and their loved ones, and the authorities of Azerbaijan,” Marija Pejčinović Burić added.

