Azerbaijani, UAE FMs discuss regional and international issues

16 January 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On January 15, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.

During the telephone conversation, the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed during the official visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan, as well as regional and international issues were discussed.

In addition, as part of the preparation process for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), an exchange of views took place on issues of cooperation with the UAE.

During the telephone conversation, areas of cooperation on other international platforms were also discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz