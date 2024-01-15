Azerbaijan's SSS arrests members of organized criminal gang

15 January 2024 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

The State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues its operational and investigative measures in the direction of combating transnational organized crime.

According to the information given to Azernews by SSS, recently the actions of the transnational organized criminal group, which provides official the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries with illegal documents belonging to the state of Ukraine so that they can live in different states under the name of Ukrainian citizens, get asylum, and move freely without a visa, have been exposed.

"During the investigations, it was determined that Nuriyev Ibad Gahraman Oglu, who lived in Lviv, Ukraine, Bagirov Farid Vagif Oglu, who lived in Istanbul, Turkiye, and others, in the case of a group of accomplices in advance, have illegally prepared Ukrainian passports, identity and driver's licenses, as well as other documents for individuals and sold them for various amounts of up to 30,000 US dollars each since January 2023.

As a result of the measures implemented by the SSS, those persons were arrested and brought to the investigation in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and they were charged with the illegal preparation, sale of such fake documents and other criminal acts for the purpose of using the right-giving and exempting certificates and other official documents.

Investigations have also identified persons operating with forged documents in various states.

Currently, intensive investigative and operational measures are being carried out in connection with the mentioned and other related crimes," the information says.

