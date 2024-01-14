Baku airport operates in regular mode [PHOTOS]

14 January 2024 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev International Airport operates in full-time mode and ensures that flights are carried out according to the schedule, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the airport, Baku airport is fully ready to provide reliable air traffic in difficult weather conditions within the framework of complex preparatory works.

The technical park is fully equipped, all the necessary work for cleaning runways, roads and aircraft with anti-icing liquid is constantly being carried out at the airport.

The resources involved in the airport are prepared according to the weather forecast for the next day, which allows to react quickly to changes and minimize possible negative effects.

Aircraft maintenance and passenger service are also carried out in a planned manner.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz