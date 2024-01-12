AZERNEWS releases another print issue
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on January 12.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "President: We enter 2024 as nation that fully restored its sovereignty "; "Azerbaijan-UAE ties lead to new opportunities"; "Religious figures keep disrupting peace in S Caucasus"; "Eurovision 2009 winner to give concert in capital city" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.