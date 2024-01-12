State-business partnership: basis for sustainable economy congress held in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 January 2024 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

A conference on "State-business partnership: basis for a sustainable economy" is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku, Azernews reports.

Representatives of various business associations and businessmen working in industry, construction, agriculture, logistics, ICT, healthcare, insurance, tourism, textiles, and other spheres initiated the conference.

The event is expected to feature a film dedicated to the achievements in the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy and the development of the private sector over the past 20 years.

At the end of the event, a statement will be adopted on behalf of the conference participants in support of the political course implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

---

