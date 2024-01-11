Protest action against France takes place in New Caledonia [PHOTOS]

11 January 2024 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Protest action against France took place in New Caledonia, and Azerbaijani flags were raised, Azernews reports.

A protest action was held in front of the Parliament (Congress) of New Caledonia on January 11. The protesters protested against the French government's policy of creating destabilisation in New Caledonia and gross violations of the rights of the indigenous population.

Azerbaijan and New Caledonia flags were hoisted at the rally.

Considering inadmissible the French government's amendments to the Constitution without taking into account the position of the local population, the protesters said that the Kanaks say "no to constitutional reform" against the interests of the population.

