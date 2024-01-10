Azerbaijan's liberated territories set to host major sport competitions [PHOTOS]

10 January 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has made significant strides in establishing itself as a sports country. From epic shots to record-breaking feats, these events brilliantly showcased the country's ability to organise and manage large-scale sporting competitions, Azernews reports.

A total of 474 sporting events were organised across Azerbaijan last year. Moreover, the national sportsmen enriched the country's medal haul with 1472 medals, setting a new record in Azerbaijan's sports history.

2023: Sports year in review

In 2023, Azerbaijan played host to numerous sporting events, showcasing its commitment to promoting different types of sports.

Major sports events on the 2023 sporting calendar included the Chess World Cup, the U22 European Boxing Championship, the FIBA European Youth Championships 2023 (U 18, C division), numerous gymnastics events, and much more.

Moreover, Azerbaijan hosted the FIDE World Chess Cup for the second time. Around 206 chess players took part in the FIDE World Cup.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 was unparalleled excitement and fun, both for F1 pilots and race fans.

It was the fourth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship and the first of six in the season to follow the sprint format.

At the same time, the country played host to the VII MINEPS conference, the only global platform of its kind, engaging governments, intergovernmental organisations, the sport movement, academia, and specialised NGOs.

The prestigious sporting event brought together over 50 ministers and high-ranking officials, 540 delegates from 124 countries, and international organisations.

Large-scale sporting events in liberated territories

After the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan organised large-scale sporting events in these areas.

FC Qarabağ (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) clashed in the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match at the Khankandi Stadium.

Following President Ilham Aliyev's symbolic touch to the ball, FC Qarabağ (Aghdam) vs MOIK (Baku) match commenced.

FC Qarabağ won the match. Nariman Akhundzade netted a winner five minutes into stoppage time, etching his name in history as a footballer who scored in the first-ever match played in the liberated territories after 30 years.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series, the FIBA 3x3 competition held in Shusha, was another spectacular sporting event of the last year.

Over 10 teams from Azerbaijan, Germany, China, Poland, Egypt, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine, Austria, and other countries participated in the competition.

The Dear Shusha International Cycling Tour held for the second time in Shusha, was also among the country's main sporting events last year.

Some 100 cyclists in 16 teams from 14 countries, including the national teams of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkmenistan, as well as clubs from Turkiye, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Germany, Mongolia, Egypt, the Philippines, Belgium, China, and Italy, participated in the cycling tour.

Sport competitions to look out for in 2024

Azerbaijan is determined to continue organising sports competitions in its liberated territories.

More sports competitions are planned to be held in these areas in 2024.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov told journalists that work on several project is underway.

"We have already held competitions in the liberated territories. Many of them were international tournaments. This year we are also planning to hold sports competitions and want these competitions to become traditional," the minister said.

Note that Olympic sports complexes and universal gyms will be built and put into operation in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

This is reflected in the 'I State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan," approved by the presidential decree.

According to the action plan, the construction of the Olympic sports complexes started in 2023, while universal sports halls are expected to be built in 2024.

Azerbaijan's commitment to hosting sports competitions has not only elevated its global standing but also contributed to the development of sports within the country.

