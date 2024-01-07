Astarachay Bridge leads to development of trade between Iran and Azerbaijan, official says

7 January 2024 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

The new road bridge built between Iran and Azerbaijan over Astarachay will lead to the development of trade and transit relations between the two countries and economic growth.

According to Azernerws, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Mehrdad Bazarpash, said these words at the government meeting.

He said that the new bridge allowed 300 trucks to pass through the border post during the day. Only 200 vehicles could pass through the old bridge during the day.

The minister noted that the negotiations with Russia and Azerbaijan on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway had a positive outcome.

"Russia will provide a loan of 1.3 billion euros for the continuation of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, and it is planned to put the road into operation in 2027," the minister said, noting that the commissioning of this road will connect the railway systems of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

The construction of the new bridge over the Astarachay River, which is the eastern border between Iran and Azerbaijan, started on January 25, 2022. The bridge is 97.5 metres long and 30.5 metres wide, with three spans and four lanes, with two additional lanes for backup traffic. It also has two pedestrian crossings, each 2.5 metres wide.

Moreover, according to the report, the bridge has been designed to have the capacity to withstand up to 800 trucks crossing the bridge every day.

