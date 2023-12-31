VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation attends premiere of documentary about Gizilaghaj National Park [PHOTOS]

31 December 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Cinema Center has presented a documentary "Gizilaghaj National Park-Caspian Tale" as part of the IDEA Public Union`s special project "Ten Wonders of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the film premiere.

Before the presentation, the guests watched six documentaries about Shirvan National Park, Aggol National Park, Goygol National Park,Absheron National Park, Shahdag National Park and gazelles, filmed since 2014, and got acquainted with video and a photo exhibition.

Speaking at the ceremony, the documentary film director Igor Byshnev expressed his gratitude to the project initiator Leyla Aliyeva and provided interesting details about the filming process of the next documentary within the project, which is constantly and successfully being implemented. He also noted the beauty of the Azerbaijani nature.

The film demonstrates mammals, endemic and rare species listed in the Red Book of Azerbaijan, endangered on a global scale and living in the territory of the Gizilaghaj National Park, created in 2018 by the Order of the President Ilham Aliyev. The documentary also shows transboundary migratory animals and other types of fauna and flora characteristic of this territory.

At the event, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva awarded certificates of gratitude to ten young people who actively participated as volunteers in the projects of the IDEA Public Union in 2023.

After the documentary presentation, a trailer for a new film about the Hirkan National Park, which is currently being filmed, was shown.

Note that IDEA's main goal in creating a series of documentaries related to national parks is to popularize the wonderful natural beauty of Azerbaijan at home and abroad, as well as to draw attention to the importance of environmental protection.

