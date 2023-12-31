ANAMA: 8,529 mines neutralized in liberated territories in 2023
Some 8,529 mines have been neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in 2023, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
"During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojali, Khojavand, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 3,495 anti-personnel and 5,034 anti-tank mines, as well as 23,049 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized throughout this year," said in the statement.
"As a result, 53081,8 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs," the agency added.
