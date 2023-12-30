France's goal in S Caucasus is incomprehensible, says presidential aide

30 December 2023 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev gave an interview to TRT World TV channel, Azernews reports.

Answering the question about Paris transferring a batch of military equipment to Yerevan against the background of confidence-building measures within the framework of Azerbaijani-Armenian normalisation, the Azerbaijani presidential aide said.

"The programme of militarisation of Armenia and encouragement of revanchist sentiments in this country, which we see in France's actions, is counterproductive."

According to the presidential aide, the French government's ultimate goals in the South Caucasus region are difficult to comprehend.

"We said that other countries should not export their geopolitical intrigues and domestic political agendas to the South Caucasus region," H.Hajiyev emphasised.

The assistant to the president of Azerbaijan also added that Azerbaijan sees no serious obstacles to the conclusion of a peace treaty with Armenia.

According to Hikmet Hajiyev, the informal conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the CIS Heads of State meeting in St Petersburg was assessed by the Azerbaijani side as a fruitful and constructive interaction to promote the peace agenda between the two countries.

"We see no further serious obstacles to finalise the peace treaty between the two countries. It is a bit difficult to talk about specific deadlines, as further negotiations are still needed between Armenia and Azerbaijan to finalise the process," H. Hajiyev stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz