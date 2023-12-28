Сharter signed with France's Evian Le Ba becomes null and void

28 December 2023 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Council, which is a permanent consultative body under the head of the executive power of Ismayilli, made a statement that the Charter of Friendship and Cooperation signed between Ismayilli and the city of Evian-Le-Beu of the French Republic has lost its validity, Azernews reports.

Recall that "in May 2015, the Charter of Friendship and Cooperation between the city of Ismayilli of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Evian-Le-Beu of the French Republic was signed in Ismayilli.

The purpose of signing the charter then was to develop friendly relations between the two cities and promote bilateral ties in the fields of culture, tourism, and economy. Practical steps have already been taken in this direction, and mutual visits between the parties have taken place.

In continuation of cooperation, the opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijan Garden" and "Friendship" fountains in the park was held in Evian in 2017. A monument in honour of the famous Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidban Natavan was also unveiled.

At the same time, a sign for "Azerbaijan-France Friendship Park" was installed in Ismayilli Park in the city centre.

The fact that Ismayilli is one of the ancient settlements and attracts the attention of many foreign tourists, as well as the inclusion of the Lahich copper smelting art of this region in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, created an additional incentive for inter-city cooperation.

Despite the fact that the idea of "Brother Cities" served the cultures of different nations and created bridges between people of different nationalities, as well as outside politics, the French side unfortunately politicised the issue by stopping inter-city contacts after the Patriotic War as a sign of support for Armenia.

On December 18, 2023, at the meeting of Evian City Council unjustified accusations against Azerbaijan were voiced and support for Armenia was expressed. Also, the mayor of the city stated that all articles mentioning "Azerbaijan Garden" were deleted.

The members of the Permanent Council under the Head of the Executive Power of the Ismayilli district strongly reject the biased and groundless opinions expressed against our country at the famous meeting of the Evian Municipal Council and condemn the decision regarding "Azerbaijan Garden".

As a sign of protest against the anti-Azerbaijani policy pursued by France against Azerbaijan on all platforms, the charter signed between the towns of Evian and Ismayilli was declared null and void as of December 26, 2023.

It was also decided to name the central park of Ismayilli city in honour of famous Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.

