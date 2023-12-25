Embassy of Azerbaijan in Berlin appeals to citizens living in Germany

25 December 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Berlin has appealed to citizens living in Germany, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany on his official X account.

Berlində yaradılacaq məntəqədə səs vermək niyyətində olan AR vətəndaşlarından (18 yaş və yuxarı) seçicilər siyahısına daxil olunması üçün aşağıdakı anketi 29 dekabr 2023-cü il tarixinədək dolduraraq qeydiyyatdan keçmələri xahiş olunur. https://t.co/hvdfWaTHdF pic.twitter.com/eMZTmHwFIY — Botschaft Aserbaidschan (@AzEmbGermany) December 25, 2023

It was reported that citizens of Azerbaijan (18 years and older) wishing to vote at the polling station to be established in Berlin in connection with the presidential election should be included in the voter list.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 next year.

