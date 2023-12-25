Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony for Officer Improvement Course [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

25 December 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Combined Arms Army held the graduation ceremony on the occasion of the appointment of a group of officers to new positions after completing the Officers' Improvement Course, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) and playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Deputy Minister of Defence - Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev congratulated the officers on completing the course and being appointed to new positions, as well as on the upcoming World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and New Year's holiday. He wished each officer honourable service in the defence of the motherland.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Major Ramid Suleymanov noted that the knowledge and skills acquired during the course will be applied to improve the combat, socio-political, and moral-psychological training of military personnel.

Following the speeches, the graduates were awarded certificates and presents. The course leaders attached the graduation emblem to the symbolic stumps, and graduates solemnly marched in front of the podium.

At the end of the ceremony, a photo was taken.

