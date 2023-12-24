Azerbaijani NGOs congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

24 December 2023 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Non-Governmental Organizations congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"Dear Mr. President! Victorious Commander-in-Chief!

We - the representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society - appeal to you as a national leader. You have gained the love of the entire nation, the Azerbaijanis of the world, and have risen to national leadership, fully achieving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and creating the most powerful state of Azerbaijan in history. You raised the Azerbaijani flag in Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly!

Since 2003, the people of Azerbaijan have chosen only you in all presidential elections and have entrusted their future only to you. You have fulfilled all your promises.

You are born for the civil society as a person who brought the people of Azerbaijan to their greatest dreams and national ideal. Your calls and opinions regarding the activities of NGOs increase public trust in Azerbaijani NGOs and encourage the active participation of civil society in decision-making processes.

Encouraged by your support, we approach the issues more decisively, we do not hesitate to demonstrate perseverance in the implementation of initiatives for the development of society. The free and liberating environment you create is a great contribution to civil society.

We take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to you for your selfless activity on this significant day.

We are surrounded by the most diverse categories of people every day. On behalf of the non-governmental organizations operating in Azerbaijan, we declare that the continuation of the great victories of Azerbaijan under your leadership is the common desire of every Azerbaijani. We are proud of you - the victorious leader of the victorious people! Happy Birthday!"

---

