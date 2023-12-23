Azerbaijanophobia enveloping France reaches absurd level - Western Azerbaijan Community

23 December 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The situation around the Park of Azerbaijan in French Evian (Évian-les-Bains), where the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan (XIX century Azerbaijani poetess) is located, shows that Azerbaijanophobia enveloping the French society has already reached an absurd level, Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Azernews reports.

The statement comes several days after demands were made to the municipal council in Evian, to officially remove all inscriptions mentioning "Park of Azerbaijan" in the city. According to French 'Le Messager', the demand is related to France's support for Armenia. Moreover, there is a risk of the monument to Natavan being demolished.

The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on UNESCO to immediately respond.

"During the occupation (Armenian occupation of Karabakh), the tomb of Natavan was destroyed. Today, the threat to demolish the Natavan monument in France demonstrates what 'common values' Armenian and French societies have. Racist French politicians, deputies, mayors, and journalists who accuse Azerbaijan of allegedly "destroying Armenian heritage" in Karabakh should be ashamed," said the statement.

The Community pointed out that while France itself cannot get rid of racism, today, Shusha, Khankendi and Aghdam (where Natavan is buried) and the entire Karabakh are free from occupation.

