Azerbaijani embassy in France turns to co-patriots for looming presidential election

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France has addressed Azerbaijani citizens permanently or temporarily residing in this country who have reached the age of 18 and above in connection with the upcoming extraordinary presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024, Azernews reports, referring to the Embassy's post on X (Twitter).

In order to ensure the electoral rights of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad in the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024, preparatory work is being carried out in diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Polling stations are being established in diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad for this purpose.

"To be added to the voter list, we ask citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18, permanently or temporarily reside in France, or are on a long-term business trip, to apply to the Embassy of Azerbaijan until December 29, 2023," said the appeal.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

