Azernews.Az

Friday December 22 2023

President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Pirlar in Khojaly district

22 December 2023 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Pirlar in Khojaly district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited the village of Pirlar in the Khojaly district.

According to Azernews, the President examined the territory of the village.

The village of Pirlar, nestled at the foot of the mountain, fell under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in 1993. The village was liberated from separatists through anti-terrorism measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Pirlar in Khojaly district - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Pirlar in Khojaly district - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Pirlar in Khojaly district - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Pirlar in Khojaly district - Gallery Image
Latest See more