President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Pirlar in Khojaly district

22 December 2023 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited the village of Pirlar in the Khojaly district.

According to Azernews, the President examined the territory of the village.

The village of Pirlar, nestled at the foot of the mountain, fell under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in 1993. The village was liberated from separatists through anti-terrorism measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz